Official ceremony opens the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Official opening ceremony of the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is being held in Baku, entitled "Development of intercultural dialogue: new opportunities for human security, peace and sustainable development" with the assistance of UNESCO, the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, the United Nations World Tourism Organization, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the Council of Europe and ISESCO.

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is attending the forum.

Within the forum, establishment of several new international initiatives is planned under proposals of both Azerbaijani side and partner organizations. At the proposal of the Azerbaijani side, High Level Meeting of International Organizations, World Forum Ministerial Meeting will be held for the first time.

About 40 sessions and an event will be organized together with international partners.