Singer Muslim Magomayev's memorial plaque opens in Moscow

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 14, a memorial plaque was opened in Moscow on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the People's Artist of the USSR, Muslim Magomayev.

Report informs citing the TASS, Russian state officials, Deputy Moscow Mayor for Social Development Issues Leonid Pechatnikov attended the solemn opening ceremony.

Spouse of the late master, Tamara Sinyavskaya, founder of Muslim Magomayev Cultural and Musical Heritage Foundation Araz Aghalarov, singer Emin Aghalarov also took part in the event.