Music Center inaugurated in Aghstafa district

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated a Music Center in Aghstafa.

Report informs, the head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the Center, which was built in 1970 and had operated within secondary school No.1 in the city so far.

There is a park and outdoor concert ground here. Modern irrigation and lighting systems were installed in the area.

The building of the Center was constructed under President Ilham Aliyev's Order dated 30 June, 2014. The 300-seat three-storey building was built in the shape of ancient Azerbaijani musical instrument oud. A bust to national leader Heydar Aliyev was installed in the foyer of the building. There are also photo stands here reflecting national leader Heydar Aliyev`s and President Ilham Aliyev`s visits to Aghstafa and their attention to the development of culture. Portraits of outstanding Azerbaijani composers are hung in the Center.

The new building has 39 classrooms, group and training rooms, a choir hall, a library and a kitchen-cafe.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed the conditions created in the Center.

The head of state was informed that Aghstafa Music Centre has a total enrollment of 269 pupils who are served by 90 teachers.

The education term includes five or seven academic years. A 400-seat state-of-the-art concert hall was built in the Center. The building which occupies a total construction area of 2,400 square metres was provided with central heating and air conditioning systems.