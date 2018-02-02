Moscow marks 100th anniversary of great Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev

Moscow. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ A concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of great Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev took place in the Small Hall of the Moscow Conservatory. Russia bureau of Report News Agency informs, during the concert doctor of art studies Rauf Farhadov told the guests about main milestones of Garayev’s creative path. It was noted that during his lifetime the composer taught at the Moscow Conservatory.

At the concert the immortal works of the Azerbaijani composer were performed: preludes for piano, sonata for violin and piano, nocturnes and dances from the ballet The Seven Beauties performed by Olga Domnina (piano), Elena Revich (violin) and Evgenia Astafurova (baritone).

In turn, the pianist Dumnina told Report about how she has discovered the work of great Azerbaijani composer.

"I wanted new colors in classical music, and I found it in the work of Gara Garayev. Unfortunately, this composer is much less likely to perform than we would like", she added.

Notably, the event was organized by the Ministries of Culture of Azerbaijan and Russia.