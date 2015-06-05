Ministry warns tourists visiting Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan has warned foreigners and stateless persons who visited Azerbaijan.

Report was told in Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry, in accordance with paragraph 21.1 of Article 21 of the Migration Code, foreigners and stateless persons visiting Azerbaijan for more than 10 days must be registered on location.

According to the report, foreigners and stateless persons entering the country at state border checkpoints are given the proper notice in Azerbaijani, Russian and English.

The Ministry informs visitors that foreigners and stateless persons residing in hotels and similar objects must do the appropriate residence registration. They may use e-reg.migration.gov.az:8080/DMXERegistrationApp/ for registration.

In case of non-compliance with the requirements of Article 21 of the Act individuals will be charged a fee according to the legislation of the Azerbaijan Republic.