Ministry of Culture appoints deputy head of apparatus and head of departments

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ New appointments were made in the newly approved structure of the Ministry of Culture.

Report was told in the ministry, according to the order of the minister, Vasif Eyvazzade was appointed deputy head of the ministry of culture - Head of the Department for International Cooperation and Innovative Development.

Namik Gulamov was appointed Deputy Head of the Ministry's Office - Head of the Law and Internal Analysis Department.

Parviz Iskenderli appointed head of the newly created department of regional policy.

Rashad Aliyev was appointed head of the department for work with documents and citizens' appeals.