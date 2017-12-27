Minister: New level cultural services in regions are today's main goal

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is recognized by the world and international community as a center of multiculturalism process".

Report informs, Minister Abulfas Garayev said at the board meeting of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

According to him, inclusion of kamancha and dolma into UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage was one of the most important events of the year: "Moreover, for the first time in the history of Azerbaijan, Baku Process and Baku Intercultural Dialogue Forum, initiated by President Ilham Aliyev, was mentioned as the main square of the world's intercultural dialogue in the UN report and special report by Secretary General. This shows that protection and development of multiculturalism traditions in Azerbaijan regarded as the main line by President Ilham Aliyev and is highly appreciated by the world and the international community".

A. Garayev said that one of the reasons making 2017 year complicated and interesting is structural changes in the Ministry for the first time: "Formation of regional offices has become one of the most important events for us. Funding of Azerbaijani culture is already centralized. I think that the President's decision on formation of the regions was made timely. We are now aiming at establishing a new level of cultural services in the regions".