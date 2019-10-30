Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends 8th Moscow International Biennale of Contemporary Art - PHOTO

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has participated in the 8th Moscow International Biennale of Contemporary Art held at Russia`s State Tretyakov Gallery, Report informs citing AzerTag.

The exhibition features over 50 works of 34 artists from 11 countries. The multimedia installations “The Idea of Saving Aesthetics” by Azerbaijani artist Orkhan Mammadov and “Eternity” by Leyla Aliyeva were also displayed at the exhibition.

“The Idea of Saving Aesthetics” explores data as a fruitful and yet thoroughly problematic resource for artistic inspiration in the turbulent epoch of global nomadism, uneven cultural diffusion, and rising nationalist movements.

The “Eternity”, known as a genre of video-art tells about human courage.

The artists from Russia, Austria, Bahrein, Germany, Italy, China, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, US and France also joined the Biennale, which will last until January 22 .

A film about People's Artist of the USSR, Vice-President of the Russian Academy of Arts Tahir Salakhov will also be shot as part of the Biennale.