Latvian folk dances to be shown in Baku

Baku is to host the concert of Latvian folk dance group "Kamolins".

Report informs citing the Latvian embassy to Azerbaijan that the concert will be held on September 27 on the stage of the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theatre at 19.00.

The entry is for free.

Most Latvians came to work in England in 1947 with the hope of a quick return to a free Latvia. In 1950 they began organizing their own cultural and social life and on the 29th of January Leeds founded the Latvian folk dance group “Kamolins”.

“Kamolins” is now the longest existing Latvian folk dance group outside of Latvia.