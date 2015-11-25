Heydar Aliyev Center to host exhibition of Latvian artists

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Heydar Aliyev Center will host the exhibition of Latvian artists on November 26.

Report was told in center, the event will take place within Latvia Days under the slogan "Feel Latvia".

Works of well-known Latvian artists Alexei Naumov, Kristaps Zarins and Andris Vitolins will be displayed at Exhibition named "Different seas. One World".

Alexey Naumov (1955), a well-known master of landscape and an outstanding representative of modern Latvia plener painting.

He is currently the rector of the Latvian Academy of Arts. He had more than 60 solo exhibitions and attended more than 40 joint exhibitions.

Kristaps Zarins (1962), vice rector and professor at the Art Academy of Latvia.He had several solo exhibitions in Latvia and other countries.His works are in various museums in Latvia and Russia, in private collections in Europe.

Andris Vitolins (1975) is recognized as one of the representatives of industrial painting. So far, he opened more than 10 solo exhibitionsand attended more than 40 joint exhibitions.

Exhibition opened at Heydar Aliyev Center will continue to the end of February.