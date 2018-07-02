Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Korean Food Festival was held in Baku, Report informs citing Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Azerbaijan.

Four chefs arrived from Korea in order to present the Korean traditional dishes such as Galbijjim, Dakgalbiand Kimchi. Moreover, during the event there has been demonstrated Makgeolli, Korean traditional alcohol liqueur.Plenty of distinguished guests, including officials of the government attended the event to taste the Korean food.

Ambassador Kim Chang-gyu delivered opening remarks and expressed his confidence that the visit of Korean chefs and the Festival will contribute to the development of cultural relations. Ms. TunzalaMammadzada, member of the board of directors of Azerbaijani Culinary Association, head chef also added its comments about the current and future development of relations between Azerbaijani and Korea culinary associations.