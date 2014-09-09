IV Baku International Humanitarian Forum to take place on October 2-3

”,

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ IV The Baku International Humanitarian Forum will take place this year on October 2 and 3. Report informs citing the official site of the Forum, in the framework of the Forum 8 round tables with the participation of outstanding representatives of political, scientific and cultural elite from the different countries of the world will be carried out and the presentation of the Baku International Center of Multiculturalism will take place. Participants will share opinions on such issues as "Comparative research into multiculturalism", “Media Transformation in the Digital Age: new development trends", "The Role of Interdisciplinary Integration in Innovative Development", “Sustainable development and ecological civilization", "Challenges of Globalization: between tradition and transformation", "Molecular biology and biotechnology in the XXI century", "Converging Technologies and Outlines of the Future: Landmark Challenges of the XXI Century“Humanism as a Basic Value in the Postmodern Era”.

Baku International Humanitarian Forum is an annual event of famous representatives of political scientific and cultural elite of the world community including famous statesmen, Nobel Prize’s winners in the various fields of science and leaders of influential international organizations whose aim is holding dialogues, discussions and exchange of views on wide range of global issues in the interest of all humanity.

The initiators of the Forum in 2010 were the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his colleague the President of Russia Dmitriy Medvedev.