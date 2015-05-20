Italian artist met with Minister of Culture and Tourism

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Attending the 3rd World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, Italian sculptor, artist Albano Poli has met with the Azerbaijani minister of culture and tourism Abulfas Garayev.

Report informs, the meeting discussed cooperation in the cultural field. Poli Albano informed about the complex authored by him in Verona city. Showing the model of the complex to the Azerbaijani minister, he said that it reflects the cultural proximity of two countries, accessibility of the art of Nizami and Shakespeare. He also emphasized that, each year 25 million tourists visit the complex and the implementation of this project in Baku can increase the flow of tourists to Azerbaijan.

In turn, the Minister highlighted that the Italian masters were involved in the restoration works in Baku.

Mr. Garayev said that, the creation of this complex in Baku could cause great resonance.

During the meeting, the guest was informed about the European Games to be held in Baku.