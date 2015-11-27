 Top
    ISESCO presents new logo and website

    Abulfas Garayev: It will be easy to get information about ISESKO from all around the world

    Baku. 27 November REPORT.AZ/ Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) presented new logo and website at the meeting of the General Conference.

    Report informs the meeting was attended by Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev.

    The minister said that, the new portal is based on the old website: "But newer format was chosen. The news will be more efficient. It will be easy to get information about ISESCO from all around the world.

