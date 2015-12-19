 Top
    Iran takes back artworks purchased from US after nearly 40 years

    Artworks were purchased, but not taken due to rupture of diplomatic relations between Washington and Tehran

    Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Iran has taken back over a dozen pieces of American art pieces purchased nearly 40 years ago but blocked for export due to a rupture in bilateral relations in 1980.

    Report informs citing the TASS, it was informed by PressTV.

    According to an informed source with Iran’s Center for International Law of the Presidential Office, 10 of the 14 pieces were drawn by late Michael Graves and the remaining four by Robert A. M. Stern, both highly acclaimed American architects.

    The artworks were purchased by Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art in 1978.

    The value of the masterpieces has not been disclosed by the two countries.

