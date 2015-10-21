 Top
    Baku to host International Children’s Mugham Festival

    PAŞA Bank sponsors the event

    Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ The International Children's Mugam Festival will be held in Azerbaijan's capital for the seventh time. The festival is supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Ministry of Youth and Sports and Kainat Youth Centre. 

    Report informs, the festival will take place at International Mugham Center and bring together participants from Azerbaijan, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Turkey. 

    The jury panel of the festival is outstanding mugham singer Aghasalim Abdullayev.

