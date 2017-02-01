If monument reveals at construction in Azerbaijan, works will be stopped for two months

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ If a monument reveals during construction in Azerbaijan, works will be stopped and researches conducted for two months.

Report informs, a draft amendments to the law "On protection of historical and cultural monuments" was discussed at today's meeting of the parliament.

Rafael Huseynov, Committee Chairman gave information about the draft.

According to the law, if a monument is revealed during construction and other economic activities, the works must be immediately stopped as well as relevant executive authorities and Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences to be reported.

According to the draft amendment, after being informed, relevant authorities and academic institutions must conduct researches mentioned in this law and other measures within two months.

Purpose of the change is to further improve existing rules for preservation of monuments, revealed during construction and other economic activities.

The draft was put to vote and adopted.