Heydar Aliyev Foundation to organize "Azerbaijani town" in Paris

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ Heydar Aliyev Foundation will organize "Azerbaijani town" in Palais Royal Square of Paris from August 29. Report was said by the Foundation 's press service.

The town which is called as "Azerbaijan is in the heart of Paris" will be presented up to September 9.

In "Azerbaijani town" organized in Paris for the second time, the country's history, culture, folk art, traditions, national cuisine will be presented.

Each of the sections in "Azerbaijani town" which is created in Palais Royal Square in front of "Louvre" museum, will give opportunity to know Azerbaijan comprehensively and make the peoples become closer to each other.