Gabala prepares for the VIII International Music Festival

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ With organizational support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the VIII Gabala International Music Festival will be held from July 30 to August 5.

Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the program of the festival, which will feature the world-famous music groups and musicians, was unveiled. The Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli led by conductor, People's Artist Rauf Abdullayev will perform during the opening ceremony.

On July 31 the Vienna Academic Orchestra will perform. The artistic director of the orchestra - Martin Haselblok.

The same day, the audience will see a flamenco performed by the "Suite Española" company from Spain. The concert, which will take place on August 1, Farhad Badalbeyli (piano), Murad Adigozalzadeh (piano), Janna Gandelman (violin) and Dmitry Yablonsky (violoncello) will perform. And Greek folk quartet will share the stage with Azerbaijani singers - Gullu Muradova, Ilkin Ahmadov and Sahib Asadullayev (kemancha), Emin Jabrailov (nagara), Ali Alimammadov (balaban), and Chinara Heydarova (kanun). On August 2 a musical program dedicated to the memory of Fuad Ismayilov will be held.

The Cuban "Young Classics" ensemble will also perform on this day. Performance of "Kyiv virtuosos" will be held on August 3-4.

On August 3 orchestra will be led by the chief conductor Dmitry Yablonsky, as well as Emil Tabakov, and on August 4th - Israeli composer, conductor and pianist Gil Shohat. On August 4 the performances of Javid Samadov (baritone), Murad Adigozalzadeh, Nargiz Orujlu (both play the piano), Umila Abbasova (violin), Arkady Shilkloper (alphorn) will be listened. On 5th August - the final day of the festival - the evening of piano music will take place.

The festival will be finished with the concert of "Kyiv virtuosos" orchestra. In the framework of the VIII Gabala International Music Festival from August 2nd to 5th piano competition will be held. Chairperson of the jury - Oksana Yablonskaya, the jury - Farhad Badalbeyli, Murad Adigozalzadeh Irina Starodub, Valida Suk, Maryam Maleki. Pianists who took 1st, 2nd and 3rd places will receive cash prizes amounting to - 5000, 3000 and 2,000 USD respectively.