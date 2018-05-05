Fuad Poladov's farewell ceremony held

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Fuad Poladov's farewell ceremony has been held. Report informs, friends of the deceased, cinema and theater figures, public figures and ordinary citizens attended the ceremony at the courtyard of the building where the people's artist lived.

In accordance with his will, Fuad Poladov will be buried in “Qurd Qapisi” Cemetery in Yasamal District.

Rest in peace!

F.Poladov, a prominent theater and film actor of Azerbaijan, one of the foremost artists of the lyric-psychological actor school, master performer of philosophical-dramatic and tragic roles, died on May 4, at 01:00 p.m. after a long illness.