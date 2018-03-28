 Top
    Francophonie Days in Baku to present 8 films

    French jazz performer Pierre De Tregomen and Azerbaijani khanende Gochag Askerov will give a joint concert in Baku

    Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ / "Days of Francophonie - 2018" will be held in Azerbaijan from April 1 to April 14.

    Within the framework of the traditional Francophonie Days, various events will be organized in Baku, including concerts, exhibitions, conferences and screenings of films in French.

    This year, 8 films will be presented by the embassies of France, Greece, Hungary, Lithuania, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and the EU representation in Azerbaijan will be demonstrated to the Baku audience, reflecting the diversity of French-language cinematographic creativity. Films can be seen in the Center for Contemporary Art "YARAT", Landmark and CinemaPlus "Azerbaijan".

