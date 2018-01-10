Famous Azerbaijani pianist will be buried in Baku

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Famous Azerbaijani pianist, People's Artist Chingiz Sadikhov, who died in US, will be buried in Baku.

Report was informed at the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

According to the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev, dead body of the People's Artist will be buried in II Alley of Honor. At present, relevant government agencies carry out organizational work in this regard.

Chingiz Sadikhov was awarded Honored Artist of Azerbaijan in 1959, and People's Artist in 1987. According to the order of President Ilham Aliyev dated October 28, 2009, he was conferred Glory order for his contribution to the development of Azerbaijani music.

The musician has lived in San Francisco, United States since 1994, in San Jose during recent times, and died on December 30, 2017.