    Exhibition of Azerbaijani artist opens in Finland - PHOTO

    The exhibition has taken place in Hämeenlinna city

    Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ Exhibition of Azerbaijan’s famous artist, active member of the “Friendship” Azeri-Finnish Society Chingiz Abbasov was held in Finland’s Hämeenlinna city.

    Report was informed by chairperson of the Society Tarana Nazarova.

    Notably, Chingiz Abbasov cooperates with a number of art galleries in the United States, Europe, as well as Finland. It is possible to see his paintings in many private and corporate collections, as well as at the museum of popular German art collector Reynold Vurt and the museum of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

    Chingiz Abbasov’s newly finished paintings called “Chovgan” have been displayed at the newly opened Media Center.

    Recently, he has finished the large-scale painting entitled “Tryptic” dedicated to Azerbaijan Cavalry Regiment, hero of the legendary “Savage Division” that participated in World War I. 

