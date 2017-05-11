European Union celebrates Europe Day with Azerbaijani IDPs

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union delegation marked the Europe Day with the IDP community of Azerbaijan. On 11 May 2017, a concert programme with the participation of young Azerbaijani singers was organized in the settlement of IDPs from Zangilan located in Masazir settlement of the Absheron district of Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the press service of the EU delegation Azerbaijan.

"This year's Europe Day also coincides with the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome that laid the foundation of the European Union. It is also 60th anniversary of peace, protection and safety in Europe and we hope that peace will be restored very soon in the land of Azerbaijan ", said in her message Ambassador Malena Mard, Head of the EU Delegation in Azerbaijan.

Europe Day 2017 was also celebrated jointly with the EU Member-States in Lenkaran on 6-7 May 2017. Europe Day festivities in Lenkaran included a very rich and varied programme, including a meeting of young people with the EU and EU MS Ambassadors, the live transmission from Baku Philharmonic Hall of an opera gala concert dedicated to the memory of opera diva Maria Callas, exhibitions, films, a student quiz, introductory language classes and an open air-concert. Participation to all events was exceptional, as was the traditional hospitality of Lenkaran. Support from local authorities exceeded all expectations.

Founded 60 year ago for the sake of peace and prosperity after World War II, the European Union remains a unique integration project. Representing 500 000 people today, it understands itself as a strong promoter of common European values, democratic standards and high living quality of its citizens. The EU has become a leading trading partner and foreign investor all over the world. This year's Europe day serves as an occasion to reaffirm the commitments on a unified Europe.