Europe Day concert held in Baku

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/. On May 7, a concert dedicated to the Europe Day was held in Baku, Report informs. The event was opened by the head of the EU delegation in Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas, who noted that the concert is held within the framework of the 2nd European Festival of Tolerance, and this year is special for Azerbaijan-EU relations: since 2018 is the 10th anniversary of the opening of the EU office in Azerbaijan , as well as this year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of ADR. The EU Ambassador stressed that Azerbaijan and the EU continue to develop cooperation, and today's concert is dedicated to all those who contribute to the strengthening of these relations.

In his turn, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Mahmud Mammadguliyev congratulated the EU Delegation on the Europe Day and noted that today's concert contributes to the development of cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union and people to people contacts.

During the concert, the Baku Chamber Orchestra led by Fuad Ibrahimov, the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Ilham Nazarov (soloist, countertenor) and Honored Artist Sahib Pashazade (tar) performed a number of music pieces by famous European and Azerbaijani composers - W A Mozart, A. Vivaldi, F Badalbeyli, G. Garayev etc.