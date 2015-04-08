Director of Victoria and Albert Museum to visit Baku

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ In the framework of the exhibition "Today here" dedicated to 50th anniversary of "Red Book" of the International Union for Conservation of Nature in London, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva invited the director of the British Victoria and Albert Museum, Prof. Martin Roth to Azerbaijan.

Report informs that Prof. Martin Roth and his assistant Catherine Tasheva will visit Azerbaijan from April 8 to 10.

The main aim of the visit is to strengthen international cooperation with one of the world's most prestigious museums- Victoria and Albert Museum and Azerbaijani museum staff to benefit from the modern international museum experience.

Prof. Martin Roth will visit the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum and the National Museum of Art on April 9.