 Top
    Close photo mode

    Director appointed to newly-established state agency in Azerbaijan

    A new director was the chief of the United Directorate of Constructed Objects till now

    Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Culture and Tourism has a new appointment.

    Report informs, Zakir Sultanov was appointed as the head of the State Service of Cultural Heritage Conservation, Development and Rehabilitation under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Z.Sultanov was the chief of the United Directorate of Constructed Objects till now.

    According to the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Service for the Ministry of Cultural Heritage Protection, Development and Regeneration based on the United Directorate of Constructed Objects attached to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi