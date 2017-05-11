Diaspora leader represents Azerbaijan at international festival

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Head of “Azeri” Azerbaijan Cultural Center, choreographer, professor of Milan Conservatory, was included in jury of San-Remo International Dance Festival.

Report informs, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora stated.

Our compatriot as a member of the jury participated in selection of bests among dancers come from numerous countries of the world.

Notably, Azerbaijani contestant of the festival Rustam Karimov was awarded with a special certificate of the contest.

In addition, diaspora leader Mais Nuriyev also attended International Cultural Forum in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan and promoted Azerbaijani culture.

Mais Nuriyev, who lives in Milan, Italy for 15 years, is head of Aida and Orizon Dance Academies and professor of Milan Conservatory. He was choreographer of number of performances in Italy and other countries.

The musical composition “Karabakh” produced based on musical work of famous Azerbaijani composer Fikrat Amirov “Karabakh is Perl of Azerbaijan” dedicated to 90th anniversary of the composer and “Karabakh - close to and far from Italy” dedicated to Khojali are successful works of Mais Nuriyev.