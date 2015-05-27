Culture and Tourism Minister arrives in Croatia

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation led by Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfas Garayev is on the visit to Croatia.

As Report was told by the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry, the aim of the visit is to attend the 100th session of the Executive Board of the UN World Tourism Organization (WTO) held in Rovinj, Croatia.

The report of the UNWTO Secretary General on the issues relating to the current situation in the international tourist, future trends, the financial situation of the company and the implementation of the action program for 2014-2015 years will be listened.

The session on "Innovation in tourism: new ways to come over seasonal prevalence" on May 27-29.