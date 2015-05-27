 Top
    Close photo mode

    Culture and Tourism Minister arrives in Croatia

    In Croatia, the 100th session of the Executive Board of World Tourism Organization kicked off

    Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation led by Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfas Garayev is on the visit to Croatia. 

    As Report was told by the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry, the aim of the visit is to attend the 100th session of the Executive Board of the UN World Tourism Organization (WTO) held in Rovinj, Croatia.

    The report of the UNWTO Secretary General on the issues relating to the current situation in the international tourist, future trends, the financial situation of the company and the implementation of the action program for 2014-2015 years will be listened.

    The session on "Innovation in tourism: new ways to come over seasonal prevalence" on May 27-29.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi