Concert of Azerbaijani music will be held in Sacramento

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ A concert will be held in the administrative center of the State of California - Sacramento, within a framework of which samples of Azerbaijani music will be performed.

Report informs, concert will take place at the Crest Theater in Sacramento, November 5.

During the concert, the works of Edward Elgar, Giuseppe Verdi, as well as composers from Azerbaijan will be performed.

The concert will feature conductors Michael Newman and Mustafa Mehmandarov, as well as soprano Marziya Huseynova.

After the concert, guests will get acquainted with the dishes of Azerbaijani cuisine.