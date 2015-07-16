Cannes host Azerbaijani Music Night

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has organized another "Azerbaijani Music night" in the France`s city of Cannes within the Days of Azerbaijani Culture.

Report informs, well-known French politicians attended the music night.

The participants were presented the publications of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation related to Azerbaijan.

The presenter of the event gave detailed information about Azerbaijan, its ancient and rich culture, art and music.

Noting the importance of the event, Claire-Ann Rex, the director of the Festivals and Congress Palace of Cannes said "It is a great honor for the city of Cannes to receive Azerbaijan."

She praised the participation of Azerbaijan`s culture and art in Cannes for the third time.

Ann Rex also said that Azerbaijan had organized high level cultural events in Cannes and aroused much interest by residents of the city.

Remarking his visit to Azerbaijan, President of the Friends of Azerbaijan Association in France Jean-Francois Mansel said Azerbaijan is a tolerant country which located in an important geo-strategic space.

He also spoke about the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, adding Armenian occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Jean-Francois Mansel also stressed the first France-Azerbaijan Interregional Cooperation Forum will be held in Azerbaijan`s Ganja region this year.

Then the event followed by a concert program.

In the concert programme, ethno-jazz pieces will be presented with participation of well-known jazz performer, pianist Emil Afrasiyab and his band, as well as masters of art of Azerbaijan.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been implementing projects in various countries in order to promote Azerbaijan's old and rich history and culture throughout the world. Having held a number of events in France and its regions, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been arranging Days of Azerbaijani Culture in the city of Cannes.