California hosted premiere of "Layla and Majnun" by Uzeyir Hajibeyli

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Premiere of "Layla and Majnun" by Uzeyir Hajibeyli was held in California.

Report informs citing The New York Times, concert was held in Berkeley city in the hall of Zellerbach.

Staging, stage design and costumes for the actors were created by American cultural figures.

Mark Morris Dance Group introduced love story of Layla and Majnun to American audiences with musical accompaniment, which is a synthesis of Azerbaijani national and Western musical instruments.

Roles of Layla and Majnun in the ballet performed by Fergana Gasimova and Alim Gasimov.

The premiere attracted great interest of the audience in Azerbaijan, and in particular, the works of Uzeyir Hajibeyli.

"With pleasure seeing two views, I would like to renew my acquaintance with the Azerbaijani music in general and, in particular Hajibeyli opera.Choreography of Morris parses and processes this poetic legend with charm and taste"- the article of Alastair Macaulay says published in The New York Times.