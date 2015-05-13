Bulgarian Minister of Culture visits Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Culture of Bulgaria Vejdi Rashidov will visit Azerbaijan to participate at the Third World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, which will be held in Baku on May 18-19.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Culture of Bulgaria, the visit will be made at the invitation of Minister of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan Abulfaz Garayev.

Minister V.Rashidov will speak at the forum in the working panel entitled "The role of art and heritage in intercultural relations."

During his stay in Baku, Minister of Culture of Bulgaria will also hold bilateral meetings with the Minister of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan, Abulfas Garayev, as well with offiicals of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.