Baku to host the Italian Language Week

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Week of the Italian language", organized in the framework of the eponymous global action, will take place in Baku.

Report was told in the Italian Embassy in Azerbaijan, the event will be held from 16 to 23 October.

Concerts, master classes, screenings of films will be organized as part of the event.

The Italian screenwriter Francesco Bruni will be the special guest of the event.

Notably, the "Italian Language Week" organized with the support of the Italian Foreign Ministry each year since 2001.