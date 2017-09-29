 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku to host the Italian Language Week

    Concerts, master classes, screenings of films will be organized
    © Report

    Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Week of the Italian language", organized in the framework of the eponymous global action, will take place in Baku.

    Report was told in the Italian Embassy in Azerbaijan, the event will be held from 16 to 23 October. 

    Concerts, master classes, screenings of films will be organized as part of the event.

    The Italian screenwriter Francesco Bruni will be the special guest of the event. 

    Notably, the "Italian Language Week" organized with the support of the Italian Foreign Ministry each year since 2001.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi