Baku to host photo exhibition 'Russia - Azerbaijan: 2015'

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Opening of the photo exhibition "Russia - Azerbaijan 2015" will take place at Russian Information and Cultural Center (RIIC) of Baku on February 3.

Report informs citing the press service of RICC, the event is organized by Russian Embassy and representation of Rossotrudnichestvo in Baku and dated to the Day of Diplomatic Service".

During the exhibition, visitors will be presented with a rare and little-known photographs depicting the most important events and meetings for Russia and Azerbaijan held in 2015.