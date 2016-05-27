Baku to host international dolma festival

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will play host to the international dolma festival.

Report was told at the Azerbaijan National Culinary Center.

The center said that dolma festival is planned to be held in July. Preparations for the festival are underway. Besides the Turkic-speaking countries, guests from around the world will take part in the international festival.

International dolma festival will be organized by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism, National Culinary Center, Azerbaijani National Culinary Association and Absheron district Executive Power.

Dolma is a family of stuffed vegetable dishes common in Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iran and surrounding regions including the Balkans, the Caucasus, Russia and Central Asia. Common vegetables to stuff include tomato, pepper, onion, zucchini, eggplant, and garlic. The stuffing may or may not include meat.

Meat dolmas are generally served warm, often with tahini, egg-lemon or garlic yogurt sauce, but meatless ones are generally served cold.