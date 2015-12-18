Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ International Mugham Center in Baku hosted concert of Japanese traditional music entitled "The country of the rising sun and the Land of Fire meets."

Report informs, the concert was organized with the support of the Embassy of Japan to Azerbaijan in the International Mugam Center.

At the concert Japanese artists Kouzan Kikuchi, Masanori Tsubaki and Omodaki Akiko sounded traditional Japanese music and told the audience about the traditional Japanese musical instruments in which they play.

In addition, the audience was able to hear a few songs by Japanese and Azerbaijani musicians in which the synthesis intertwined Japanese traditional music and Azerbaijani mugham.

The group "Va-Liqa", headed by producer Takata Terutoshi promotes Japanese culture in the world, performing dances from the scenes of the theater "Kabuki" and "No" introducing viewers to the folk music "Mignot" in such national instruments as "vadaiko" (Japanese drums), "Shamisen" (stringed musical instrument) and other genres of Japanese traditional art.

To date, the group has given more than 300 concerts around the world.