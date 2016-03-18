​Baku Higher Oil School celebrates Novruz Holiday

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Professors, lecturers, administrative staff members and students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) celebrated Novruz holiday, Report was told in the press service of the BHOS.

According to the information, opening the celebration ceremony BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov congratulated the attendees on the occasion of the said holiday and spoke about historical roots, values, traditions connected with Novruz.

Saying that Novruz is associated with the unity and fraternity BHOS rector also said that it is also characterized by the nature reviving and reigning of peace and reconciliation. He wished everyone all the best.

The celebration proceeded with attractive musical performances. In frames of the show programme BHOS students performed songs, dances and demonstrated the symbols of Novruz.