Azerbaijani theatre attends International Theatre Festival in Istanbul

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ 11th International Bilecik Theatre Festival has been launched in Istanbul.

The event started with short concert program. Then three performers were presented ‘Golden Sycamore’ Awards, Report was told in Baku city Culture and Tourism Department’s public relations service. Creative director of Baku Children’s Theatre attached to Baku city Culture and Tourism Department Inigam Soltan was one of three awardees.

Minister of culture and tourism of Turkey Nabi Avci, head of Istanbul culture and tourism department Nedret Apaydin, mayors of Beyoglu and Bilecik districts Ahmet Misbah Demircan and Selim Yagci, governor of Bilecik Suleyman Elban, lawmaker Halil Eldemir and others attended the event.

Minister Nabi Avci told that Bilecik Theatre Festival is successfully organized during last 10 years and they are glad that Azerbaijan, the brother country, participates at this event.

Baku Children’s Theatre will perform “Vatan” and “Siravi Dursun” spectacles at the festival.

The event will end on November 30.