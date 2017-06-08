Azerbaijani musicians will take part in Caucasian jazz festival in Tbilisi

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Caucasian jazz festival will be held in Georgia from 17 to 19 June. Report informs referring to the Georgian media,performers from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, and Armenia will take part in the festival.

A series of master classes for young jazz artists will be held on June 14.Classes will be conducted by well-known musicians and teachers, including Azerbaijani pianist, composer, arranger Salman Gambarov.Master classes will traditionally take place at the Tbilisi State Conservatory.

On June 17 at the Theater of the movement will be a concert with the participation of Caucasian jazz groups.

Final jazz session under the slogan Jazz Up The Borders will be held on June 19 in the same theater performed by musicians of all participating countries. Special guests of the festival as well as participants of master classes will act on one stage.