Azerbaijani Culture Week kicks off in Russia

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today Azerbaijani Culture Week kicks off in the capital of Russia's 33 regions, in Vladimir.

Report informs, the event will be held in the library of Vladimir on February 16-20.

The guests of the event will be familiar with the life and traditions, as well as will attend the holiday program devoted to the national song, music and dance.

In addition, an author of "Silk Way" unique collection, Vafa Priyeva's creative evening will take place in the library on February 19. She is a designer who follows the traditions of Azerbaijan applied art in her works.

Last day of the week will be dedicated to the Azerbaijani national cuisine. In addition, the participants will not only learn the secrets of the preparation but also will have the opportunity to taste sweets, drinks and of course, plov.