Azerbaijan will host several events on occasion of Europe Day

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ On May 6-7, Azerbaijan will hold a number of events on the occasion of Europe Day.

Report informs, Delegation of European Union to the Republic of Azerbaijan will traditionally celebrate this day, however this year the events will be held not in Baku, but in Lankaran.

EU Delegation together with the embassies of the European Union countries plans to organize show of European films, exhibitions, a concert program, debates with students, a quiz and other events within two days.

Also on May 11, a concert for refugees and internally displaced persons will be organized in Masazir settlement on the occasion of Europe Day.