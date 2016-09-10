Azerbaijan to take part in celebration of gastronomy in France

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan to take part in celebration of gastronomy in Paris on September 23-25.

Report was informed by Diaspora organization "House of Azerbaijan in Paris".

Samples of Azerbaijani cuisine will be presented and information about cooking will be given during the event at the stand of Azerbaijan.

The event will be attended by employees of the Azerbaijani embassy in France, representatives of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, representatives of the Azerbaijani Diaspora.

More than 45 countries will participate in the event.