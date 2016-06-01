Azerbaijan to host international sweets and jam festivals

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Culture and Tourism Ministry, National Culinary Center, Azerbaijan National Culinary Association will host the Third International Sweets and IV International Jam Festival.

Report was told in the National Culinary Center.

The Third International Sweets Festival traditionally will be held in Shaki on July 20, IV International Jam Festival - in Gabala on August 27-28.

Guests and participants from more than a dozen foreign countries will attend both international festival.