 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan's dolma may become the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage

    Issue will be discussed in early December

    Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has made an appeal to include preparation of dolma, national cuisine sample of Azerbaijan, in the Representative List of the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

    Report informs citing the UN News Center, the issue will be discussed at the session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Jeju Island, South Korea, December 4 to 9.

    The event participants will review 34 new appeals.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi