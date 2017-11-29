Azerbaijan's dolma may become the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has made an appeal to include preparation of dolma, national cuisine sample of Azerbaijan, in the Representative List of the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Report informs citing the UN News Center, the issue will be discussed at the session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Jeju Island, South Korea, December 4 to 9.

The event participants will review 34 new appeals.