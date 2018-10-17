Azerbaijan invited to 3rd International Sharm El Sheikh Film Festival

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Egypt invited Azerbaijan to participate in the 3rd Sharm El Sheikh International Film Festival to be held on March 3-9, Egyptian ambassador to Azerbaijan Adel Ibrahim said.

According to Report, the ambassador also stressed that since 2015 Sharm el-Sheikh and Gabala have become twin citizens and direct flights would be launched between Sharm El Sheikh and Baku beginning from November 8.

The ambassador also stressed the noticeable development of relations between Egypt and Azerbaijan in different spheres.