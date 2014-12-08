​Azerbaijan donates National handmade carpet to the Hermitage

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Alexandrinsky Theater in St. Petersburg hosts III St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum.

Report was informed in Consulate General of Azerbaijan in St. Petersburg, a delegation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan headed by the Minister Abulfas Garayev participates in the Forum.

The forum is being held according to the decree of the Russian government and with the support of the St. Petersburg Administration, the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Communications. This year the forum is dedicated to the 250th anniversary of the Hermitage and completes the Year of Culture in Russia. The work of the Forum involves representatives of 40 countries.

According to information, the Azerbaijani National handmade carpet with the image of the anniversary and the book about Azerbaijan were donated to the Hermitage.

The Forum is scheduled to complete on December 9.