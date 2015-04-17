Assad Jose Jater Pena: Colombia tends to cooperate with Azerbaijan on education and culture

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ Colombia is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of education and culture. Report was told by Chargé d'Affaires of Azerbaijan for Colombia, Assad Jose Jater Pena.

"We plan to hold more cultural activities. Culture and education are among the most important, we want to develop between Colombia and Azerbaijan", said the temporary attorney, adding that the Embassy in the future also plans to hold an event dedicated to the Colombian cuisine.

He noted that, bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Colombia are developing, fueled by visits by officials of the two countries. According to him, it is planned to hold another round of ministerial consultations between the two countries, which this time will be held in Bogota, Colombia.