Archeological examples of tangible cultural heritage presented to museum

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of joint measures of State Security Service (SSS), the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the National Academy of Science of Azerbaijan (ANAS), tangible cultural examples of archeological significance consisting of 385 items and subjects related to different periods of history of Azerbaijan were presented to museum of local history in Jalilabad.

Public relations department of the State Security Service told Report.

According to preliminary opinion of experts from the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography (ANAS), most of the examples related to different periods of Stone Age and early Middle Ages consist of weapons made of bronze, pottery dishes, stone tools used for work, female decorations and silver coins have historical significance and needs to be thoroughly examined.

After examination of historical findings, they will be exhibited in the museum.