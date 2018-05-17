Ancient and rare carpet- memory of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic discovered

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ “Azərxalça” has discovered an ancient and rare carpet which is the memory of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

Report was informed by “Azərxalça” OJSC.

It was noted that this nappy carpet knitted in Karabakh, Shusha in 1926, is a unique event in Azerbaijani carpet - making. For the first time in the history of Azerbaijani culture, the symbol of the state - the flag was reflected on the carpet. The carpet with 178 x129 size, was knitted from nap.